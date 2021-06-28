The Bone Cement Market is expected to grow by $ 165.89 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bone Cement Market in the US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099556/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on bone cement market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries due to rise in trauma cases and increasing geriatric population. In addition, an increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries due to rise in trauma cases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bone cement market in US analysis includes product segment and end-user segment.



The bone cement market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Antibiotic-loaded bone cement

• Non-antibiotic bone cement



By End-user

• Hospitals

• ASCs

• Others



This study identifies the growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the bone cement market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bone cement market in the US covers the following areas:

• Bone cement market in US sizing

• Bone cement market in US forecast

• Bone cement market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bone cement market in US vendors that include aap Implantate AG, Colfax Corp., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Smith and Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., TEKNIMED, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the bone cement market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

