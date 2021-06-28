DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 25 June 2021£46.70m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 25 June 2021£46.70m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):51,759,341
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 25 June 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*90.22p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*90.14p
  
Ordinary share price 77.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(14.10%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 25/06/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.