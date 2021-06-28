The Global Dark Fiber Market is expected to grow by $ 3.24 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dark Fiber Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099513/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on dark fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in global data traffic, growing investments in FTTx deployment, and growing investments in colocation data centers. In addition, a rise in global data traffic is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dark fiber market analysis includes type segment, service segment, and geographic landscape.



The dark fiber market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Multi-mode

• Single-mode



By Service

• Long-haul services

• Short-haul services

• Colocation facilities services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise in partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the dark fiber market growth during the next few years. Also, growing investments in ultra-long-haul networks and focus on the development of smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dark fiber market covers the following areas:

• Dark fiber market sizing

• Dark fiber market forecast

• Dark fiber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dark fiber market vendors that include AT and T Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Comcast Corp., Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., GTT Communications Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., Windstream Holdings Inc., and Zayo Group, LLC. Also, the dark fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

