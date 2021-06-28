The Global Call Center Outsourcing Market is expected to grow by USD 14.05 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Call Center Outsourcing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05938950/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the call center outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of RPA in call centers, rise of emerging countries as call center destinations, and focus on reducing operating costs. In addition, the increasing use of RPA in call centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The call center outsourcing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The call center outsourcing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT and telecom

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of analytics solutions in call centers as one of the prime reasons driving the call center outsourcing market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers and an increase in M&A and strategic alliances among vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on call center outsourcing market covers the following areas:

• Call center outsourcing market sizing

• Call center outsourcing market forecast

• Call center outsourcing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading call center outsourcing market vendors that include Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teleperformance SE, and Transcom Holding AB. Also, the call center outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

