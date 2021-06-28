The Global Demulsifier Market is expected to grow by $ 486.95 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Demulsifier Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05931927/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the demulsifier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in global crude oil production, growing demand for demulsifiers in lubricant manufacturing, and a rise in global refining capacity. In addition, an increase in global crude oil production is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The demulsifier market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The demulsifier market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Oil-soluble demulsifier

• Water-soluble demulsifier



By Geographical Landscape

• MEA

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the growing developments in green demulsifiers as one of the prime reasons driving the demulsifier market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in demulsifier formulations and slowdown in the global economy due to covid-2019 impact will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on demulsifier market covers the following areas:

• Demulsifier market sizing

• Demulsifier market forecast

• Demulsifier market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading demulsifier market vendors that include Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, and Schlumberger Ltd. Also, the demulsifier market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

