Global Financial Analytics Market (202 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global financial analytics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Financial analytics (FA) refers to the investigation of financial statements of an organization through software-based programs. It aims to provide accurate business insights and forecast economic scenarios. The obtained insights are represented numerically and graphically on a digital dashboard to improve business strategy and routine decision-making. FA utilizes business intelligence (BI) and analytical tools for asset and liability management, budgetary control, compliance and risk management. Owing to these benefits, FA finds extensive applications across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing and information technology (IT) industries.
The rising trend of digitization, along with the increasing adoption of cloud computing across the globe, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Various medium- and large-scale organizations are adopting FA solutions for efficient financial planning and budgeting. FA solutions also aid in tracking customer behavior and monitoring revenue generation and expenses, along with the optimum utilization of resources. Furthermore, the integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) with FA is also providing a boost to the market growth, as they offer enhanced accuracy and resilience of financial decisions, along with risk mitigation and fraud detection capabilities. Additionally, the growing need to process large amounts of unstructured information for making data-driven organizational decisions is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including advancements in the BI and big-data (BA) tools, the thriving BFSI industry, along with the growing retail and e-commerce sectors, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global financial analytics market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.
Report Coverage:
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Breakup by Type:
- Database Management System (DBMS)
- Data Integration Tools
- Query, Reporting & Analysis
- Analytics Solutions
- Others
Based on the type, database management system currently holds the majority of the market share.
Market Breakup by Component:
- Solutions
- Financial Function Analytics
- Financial Market Analytics
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
Based on the component, services currently hold the majority of the market share.
Market Breakup by Application:
- Wealth Management
- Governance, Risk & Compliance Management
- Financial Forecasting & Budgeting
- Customer Management
- Transaction Monitoring
- Stock Management
- Others
Market Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
Market Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- Telecom & IT
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Education
- Others
Based on the vertical, BFSI currently holds the majority of the market share.
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
Based on geography, North America currently represents the biggest market for financial analytics.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alteryx, Birst, Domo, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Information Builders, Microsoft Inc., Oracle Corporation, Qlik, Rosslyn Analytics, SAP, SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation, Tibco Software, Zoho Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global financial analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global financial analytics industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global financial analytics industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the components?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the verticals?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global financial analytics industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Financial Analytics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Database Management System (DBMS)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Data Integration Tools
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Query, Reporting & Analysis
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Analytics Solutions
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Solutions
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 Financial Function Analytics
7.1.2.2 Financial Market Analytics
7.2 Services
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 Managed Services
7.2.2.2 Professional Services
7.2.3 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Wealth Management
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Governance, Risk & Compliance Management
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Financial Forecasting & Budgeting
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Customer Management
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Transaction Monitoring
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Stock Management
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Organization Size
9.1 Large Enterprises
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Vertical
10.1 BFSI
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Telecom & IT
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Manufacturing
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Government
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Education
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Alteryx
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 Birst
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Domo
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Hitachi Vantara
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 IBM
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Information Builders
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Microsoft Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Oracle Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Qlik
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Rosslyn Analytics
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 SAP SE
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.13 SAS Institute
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14 Teradata Corporation
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14.3 Financials
15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.15 Tibco Software
15.3.15.1 Company Overview
15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.16 Zoho Corporation
15.3.16.1 Company Overview
15.3.16.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgh4fd