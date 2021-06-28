The Global Beer Mug Market is expected to grow by $ 13.51 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beer Mug Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892969/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the beer mug market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars and access to online distribution channels and growing online sales of drinkware products. In addition, the growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The beer mug market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The beer mug market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising popularity of craft beer as one of the prime reasons driving the beer mug market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on beer mug market covers the following areas:

• Beer mug market sizing

• Beer mug market forecast

• Beer mug market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beer mug market vendors that include Arc Holdings, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Femora India Pvt. Ltd., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Libbey Inc., Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd., Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH, Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS, Union Glass Co. Ltd., and Vetreria di Borgonovo Spa. Also, the beer mug market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892969/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________