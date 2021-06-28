Global Trade Finance Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trade Finance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global trade finance market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Trade finance, or export finance, refers to various financial products that are used by organizations to manage international trade and commerce. It is commonly used by banks, trade finance companies, export credit agencies, importers and exporters. Unlike general finance, trade finance introduces a third party to the transactions and is primarily used to streamline cash flow and provide protection against the risks of international trade, such as currency fluctuations, political instability and instances of non-payment.
The global market for trade finance is primarily being driven by rapid urbanization and the steadily growing global trade. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and the Internet of Things (IoT) with trade finance, is also providing a boost to the market growth. These technologies enable the organizations to use chatbots, natural language processing (NLP) and predictive analysis to recognize market patterns, resolve concerns, anticipate demand and take appropriate measures. Additionally, the increasing utilization of electronic systems, such as optical character recognition (OCR), quick response (QR) codes and radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, to enhance the digitization of trade financing operations, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In comparison to the traditionally used methods, these devices also aid in streamlining the manual process of document identification and simplifying trade transactions. Other factors, including the introduction of clearinghouses that analyze the financial capabilities of buyers and sellers, along with the implementation of favorable government policies and growing investments in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, are projected to drive the market in the coming years.
The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global trade finance market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the trade finance market in any manner.
Breakup by Finance Type:
- Structured Trade Finance
- Supply Chain Finance
- Traditional Trade Finance
Breakup by Offering:
- Letters of Credit
- Bill of Lading
- Export Factoring
- Insurance
- Others
Breakup by Service Provider:
- Banks
- Trade Finance Houses
Breakup by End-User:
- Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Asian Development Bank, Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole Group, Euler Hermes, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered Bank, Wells Fargo & Co., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global trade finance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global trade finance market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the finance type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service provider?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global trade finance market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Trade Finance Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Finance Type
6.1 Structured Trade Finance
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Supply Chain Finance
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Traditional Trade Finance
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Offering
7.1 Letters of Credit
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Bill of Lading
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Export Factoring
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Insurance
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Service Provider
8.1 Banks
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Trade Finance Houses
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Asian Development Bank
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Banco Santander SA
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Bank of America Corp.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 BNP Paribas SA
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Citigroup Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Credit Agricole Group
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Euler Hermes
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 HSBC Holdings Plc
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 JPMorgan Chase & Co.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Morgan Stanley
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 Royal Bank of Scotland
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14 Standard Chartered Bank
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.15 Wells Fargo & Co.
14.3.15.1 Company Overview
14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/styrxg