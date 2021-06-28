Herborium To Develop Proprietary Protein Bar with Unique Skin Benefits and Weight Management Properties

Houston, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas , June 28, 2021 Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products with a strong records of efficacy and safety, (Botanical Therapeutics®) announced today that it will be launching its new, proprietary protein derma - bar that combines the benefits of clear, healthy and youthful skin with healthy weight management, in the 4th Quarter of 2021. . The bar that comes in different flavors to satisfy diversified consumers pallet is targeting a rapidly growing population of protein bar favoring consumers in particular and functional foods customers at large. The target distributors such as Whole Foods, TraderJoe, Walmart and Target will be canvased to distribute this highly competitive product. There is no protein bar on the market that also targets skin health.

“Fortune Business Insights” says that the global protein bar market size is expected to reach USD 7.03 billion globally by 2027 with the US market alone achieving over $3 Billion. In addition, the uniqueness of Herborium’s Derma-Bar is based on the fact that it also belongs to the category of “beauty positioned supplements” that grew 61% in sales in USA in the past year. This represent the largest growth among countries with the top seven highest sales in the category. The US posted $144 million in sales of beauty supplements in 2020 compared to $89 million the previous year and made it to the top five countries for sales, overcoming Germany and France which have had stronger sales than the US in the past few years. The fact that the Herborium bar belongs to two not just one fast growing categories of products provides an additional factor positively shaping revenues expectations for Herborium.

Herborium’s CEO Dr. Agnes Olszewski noted, “We are very happy to introduce our new proprietary addition to Herborium product portfolio. We expect this new product to generate significant revenues and improve Herborium’s recognition as a prominent natural health and wellness expert. While awaiting the final manufacturing to be completed we are going to continue with our content development to support our present star product AcnEase for all types of skin blemishes and acne, oily skin and symptoms of rosacea, our adjunct skincare stem cell products family and of course our new product addition.”

“Herborium is clearly becoming a destination point for natural skin health and wellness. Adding this new product to our product portfolio represents next step in solidifying this position. Herborium’s Derma-Bar should stand as a beacon of quality and science in this sector as it was developed in collaboration with medical professionals and herbalist a like.” Concluded Dr. Olszewski.

About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, women’s health and selected sexual disorders and has built the versatile, technologically advanced, interactive content platform to support consumer needs. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com , www.acnease.com , www.acnease.fr and www.acneasesp.com

