Cocrystal Joins Russell Microcap® Index

BOTHELL, Wash., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, coronaviruses, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces that it will be added to the Russell Microcap® Index after the U.S. market opens today, June 28, 2021.

“We are delighted that Cocrystal will now be included in the Russell Microcap® Index, which is a broadly used performance benchmark for smaller growth stocks in the U.S.,” said James Martin, Cocrystal’s interim co-CEO and CFO. “This is a notable milestone for Cocrystal that will further raise awareness of our company within the global investment community as we advance development of our antiviral programs including the planned initiation of an influenza A Phase 1 trial in the third quarter.”

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell a leading global index provider determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website. The information on the FTSE Russell website is not part of this press release.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

