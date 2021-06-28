Wall Street Rides FAR Names T. Rowe Price and NEO Exchange Executives to Board of Directors

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Rides FAR (For Autism Research), the annual charity cycling and walking event benefitting the Autism Science Foundation (ASF), today announced the appointments of Marc Wyatt, Head of Global Trading at T. Rowe Price, and Jos Schmitt, President & CEO of the NEO Exchange, a Tier 1 Canadian stock exchange, to its Board of Directors.

As board members, Wyatt and Schmitt will play key roles in carrying out the event’s mission to support innovative autism research. With their passion for the cause and extensive industry relationships, both Wyatt and Schmitt will help to drive awareness, increase participation and expand the geographic reach of Wall Street Rides FAR.

At T. Rowe Price, Wyatt leads trading desks across North America, Europe and Asia. He also oversees a variety of internal groups, including those focused on portfolio modeling and market structure. Before joining T. Rowe Price, Wyatt spent several years at the SEC and was previously a partner and senior portfolio manager at a global, mutli-strategy hedge fund. He currently serves as president of the Board of Directors for the Baltimore Lab School, which serves students with unique strengths and diverse learning needs and is also a board member of Catholic Charities of Baltimore.

Schmitt is Co-Founder, Director, President & CEO of the Canada-based NEO Group, which includes the NEO Exchange and NEO Connect, a multi-asset distribution platform. Prior to his time with NEO, Schmitt co-founded the Alpha Group (acquired by TMX in 2012) and formerly served as EVP Head of the Americas and Global Head of Capital Markets for Capco. He is a member of the board of The Prosperity Project, which aims to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Canadian women, and an active champion of the UN Global Compact “Women’s Empowerment Principles.” He is also a board member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), and a member of advisory boards to the Ivey Business School at Western University and to the École des Sciences de la Gestion at Université du Quebec A Montréal.

“I am honored to have been invited to join the Wall Street Rides FAR Board of Directors,” said Wyatt. “This is an incredibly worthy cause that does not receive nearly enough attention, and I am excited to help support ASF’s worthy mission. Given my family’s journey, I can attest that the pandemic has only increased the difficulties faced by countless individuals and families affected by autism, and I look forward to working with the entire board to support ASF’s important work.”

“It is a privilege to be joining the board at Wall Street Rides FAR, which, since its inception, has raised funds that have had a far-reaching effect on the lives of so many people impacted by autism,” said Schmitt. “I am excited to have the opportunity to bring attention to this cause and to be doing so alongside such passionate individuals. I am particularly eager to encourage Canadian participation in this event, which now brings together individuals and companies from around the world in support of a common goal.”

“We are thrilled to welcome two additional industry leaders to the board in Jos and Marc, each of whom brings years of leadership experience, as well as a passion and commitment to championing the mission of Wall Street Rides FAR,” said Bryan Harkins, co-founder of Wall Street Rides FAR and President at BIDS Trading. “Both are highly respected within the trading industry globally, and we know that they will increase our reach and maximize the impact of our philanthropic efforts.”

Harkins added: “While these last 15 months have been tragic for far too many, there were a lot of smaller disappointments as well. I know for me, the inability to physically come together as an industry like we typically do each year for Wall Street Rides FAR was a big one. I am extremely excited to gather once again this fall and based on the record-setting sponsorship pace we’re on, it looks like I am not alone. I look forward to our biggest ride yet and welcoming not only our longtime supporters, but many new faces as well.”

“ASF is delighted to welcome Marc and Jos to the Wall Street Rides FAR board,” said ASF Co-Founder and President Alison Singer. “Our organization simply could not do the work we do without the generosity of the Wall Street Rides FAR sponsors, who are guided by the tireless efforts of this dynamic board.”

This year’s Wall Street Rides FAR is set to take place on Saturday, October 2 at the event’s flagship location at Saxon Woods Park in White Plains, New York and in other satellite locations globally. Bringing together many of the most prominent firms on Wall Street and beyond, all proceeds benefit the Autism Science Foundation, which funds and shares cutting-edge scientific research that helps impacted individuals live fulfilling lives with dignity. Firms interested in joining the roster of sponsors can find more information on Wall Street Rides FAR’s website, while individuals interested in donating or registering may do so here.

