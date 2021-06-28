Bionano Genomics Added to Membership of US Small-Cap Russell 2000® Index

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that it was added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective after the US market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.



“We are pleased Bionano has been added to the Russell indexes, which means Bionano’s share performance is now included in a leading benchmark for institutional investors. Inclusion in the Russell indexes enhances the visibility of our company as we continue to grow the installed base of Saphyr and potentially build the next great genomics company,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “We believe this milestone is a reflection of the growing awareness of optical genome mapping (OGM), the significant progress our business is making towards OGM being part of routine use in genome analysis including cytogenomics and another step forward in expanding awareness of Bionano among institutional investors.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

