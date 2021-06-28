The Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market is expected to grow by $ 3.57 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881098/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on computer aided engineering (CAE) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the smartphone industry and increasing requirements for large-scale project management. In addition, the growth of the smartphone industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The computer aided engineering (CAE) market analysis include product segment, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.



The computer aided engineering (CAE) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• FEA

• CFD



By End-user

• Automotive

• Aerospace and defense

• Electrical and electronics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the reduction in product design time and cost as one of the prime reasons driving the computer aided engineering (CAE) market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computer aided engineering (CAE) market vendors that include Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape. Also, the computer aided engineering (CAE) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

