The Global Frac Services Market is expected to grow by $ 2.70 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

Our report on the frac services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising investments in shale oil and gas and increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities. In addition, rising investments in shale oil and gas is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The frac services market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The frac services market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Offshore

• Onshore



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• MEA

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies increasing upstream investments as one of the prime reasons driving the frac services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on frac services market covers the following areas:

• Frac services market sizing

• Frac services market forecast

• Frac services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading frac services market vendors that include Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Halliburton Co., TACROM Services Srl, Schlumberger Ltd., Covenant Testing Technologies LLC, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., CCSC Petroleum Equipment Co. Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc. Also, the frac services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

