The Global District Heating Market is expected to grow by $ 21.67 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

Our report on district heating market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the implementation of district heating in smart cities and financial help for installing district heating networks. In addition, the implementation of district heating in smart cities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The district heating market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape.



The district heating market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Fossil fuels

• Renewables



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the inclination of governments toward renewables in district heating systemsas one of the prime reasons driving the district heating market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on district heating market covers the following areas:

• District heating market sizing

• District heating market forecast

• District heating market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading district heating market vendors that include Alfa Laval AB, Danfoss AS, Fortum Oyj, John Wood Group Plc, Korea District Heating Corp., NRG Energy Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Statkraft AS, Vattenfall AB, and Xylem Inc. Also, the district heating market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

