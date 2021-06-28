NFI announces first order of Enviro400EV electric double deck buses from Edinburgh’s Lothian Buses funded by SP Energy Networks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has supplied four zero-emission BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deck buses to Lothian Buses in Edinburgh. These buses have been funded as a flagship project of SP Energy Networks’ £20m Green Economy Fund.



ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI, while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility. SP Energy Networks is part of the ScottishPower group, a Principal Partner for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (“COP26”) to be held in Glasgow in four months’ time. Through the Green Economy Fund, SP Energy Networks is investing in the communities that it serves to support the UK and Scottish governments’ green energy ambitions.

“This flagship contract from Lothian Buses supported by SP Energy Networks is a testament to the evolution taking place in the world of zero-emission, battery-electric buses and highlights NFI’s leadership position in driving that transition,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “We are thrilled that these vehicles will showcase the performance of the UK’s best electric bus, built by the ADL BYD partnership, and on display for all participants of the COP26 in Glasgow later this year.”

Nigel Serafini, Interim Managing Director at Lothian Buses, said: “Across the last decade, Lothian has removed around 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from our carbon footprint through our fleet replacement strategies, and the introduction of Edinburgh’s first fully electric double decker buses allows us to continue on this journey, further reducing our impact on the environment. These new buses are fitted with the most advanced zero emissions technology and the introduction of these vehicles across our Service 10 further cements our commitment to meet the requirements of the Scottish Government and The City of Edinburgh Council’s climate change strategies.”

Paul Davies, President and Managing Director of ADL, said: “These new electric buses take our collaboration with Lothian Buses to the next step by further reducing emissions and improving air quality while continuing to reinvest in the Scottish economy and local communities where we assemble our buses. The BYD ADL partnership’s combination of BYD’s proven battery technology and ADL’s world-class focus on vehicle specification ensures that drivers, engineers and passengers alike will love these buses.”

Guy Jefferson, Chief Operating Officer at SP Energy Networks, said: “This is an historic moment in Edinburgh’s journey to Net Zero. The four new electric double decker buses will serve one of the busiest bus routes in the capital and provide a blueprint for other routes across the city. Edinburgh has ambitious plans to be a leading UK Net Zero emissions city by 2030 but for that to happen there needs to be big changes. The introduction of this new technology will improve air quality and noise pollution while supporting the city’s green recovery from the pandemic. We are committed to collaborating with government and industry to harness the knowledge, skills and resources we need to tackle climate change.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in four countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 40 million EV service miles.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

For ADL media inquiries, please contact:

Jacqueline Anderson

+44 7796 715 607

Jacqueline.Anderson@alexander-dennis.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.224.6382

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e2b17e7-2eb4-423a-b795-7cecbcaa72de