Insights on the $2.2 Billion Medical Membranes Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Asahi Kasei, GE Healthcare and Sartorius Among Others

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Membranes estimated at US$ 2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Ultrafiltration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Microfiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.3% share of the global Medical Membranes market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 32.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Medical Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 706.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 32.19% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$ 385.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$ 385.5 Million by the year 2027.



Nanofiltration Segment Corners a 21.4% Share in 2020



In the global Nanofiltration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 370.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 604.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 340.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period. The publisher brings years of research experience to this 7th edition of the report. The 263-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured):

Asahi Kasei Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd.

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

M Company

Microdyn-Nadir GmbH

MilliporeSigma

Pall Corporation

Sartorius AG

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Medical Equipment & Supplies COVID-19 Impact, Market Witnesses Disruptions

Supply Chain Disruptions and Challenges Faced by Healthcare Industry

Exposure of Leading Medical Equipment Companies to COVID-19 Pandemic

Medical Membranes: A Prelude

Key Applications of Medical Membranes

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Prominent Factors Influencing the Medical Membranes Market

Analysis by Process Technology: Ultrafiltration Leads the Market

Regional Analysis: Developed Regions Lead Medical Membranes Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities

Demographic Trends & Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Push the Market Ahead

Rising Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Relevance of Membranes in IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration Augurs Well

Widening Use Case in Hemodialysis Vertical

Sustained Opportunities in Pharmaceutical Filtration Applications

Liquid Filtration Membranes for Administration of Intravenous Drugs

Air & Gas Membrane Filtration Solutions for Medical Equipment

Technological Innovations & Improvements Bode Well

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Membranes Sector

Ageing Demographics: Major Driving Factor

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

CHINA

Market Overview

Medical Membranes Makers Hurt as COVID-19 Slows Elective Surgeries in China

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Market Overview

Impact of COVID-19

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 163

