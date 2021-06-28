Chalice Brands Ltd. Announces Addition to Management Team; Ginger Mollo joins as Chief Integration Officer and GM of Fifth & Root

PORTLAND, Ore., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd., formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) (“Chalice” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, today announces the appointment of Ginger Mollo as Chief Integration Officer, Chalice, and General Manager of Fifth & Root; a nationally recognized CBD skincare brand based in California. As CIO and GM, she will be responsible for positioning and expanding the Fifth & Root Brand within the health and wellness beauty market as well as integrating the products within the Chalice brands. This appointment to the Company’s Executive Management is effective immediately.



“We are thrilled to add Ginger, the woman who had her fingertips on Apple stores, bring us her high-achieving, goal focused, and innovative mover and shaker expertise, with over 20 years of retail experience to Fifth & Root” said Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We look forward to benefitting from Ginger’s experience in the progressive retail space to elevate the structure and style of Fifth & Root to the next level. She brings many years of interpersonal communication, collaborative problem solving and critical thinking to the leadership team.”

Mollo has held several positions in retail and company development at companies such as Limited Brands and Apple. During her 17 years at Apple, Mollo held many roles such as being part of the original team that helped create the Apple Stores, then leading stores and regions, to creating and managing all functions of their global training organization which included leading a global organization that trained all retail associates on service and products. With her cosmopolitan leadership style and executive-level expertise, Mollo will progress the Fifth & Root team while obtaining their overall ethos of providing quality products that elevate skin wellness through the plant magic of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Retention of Public Relations Firm

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained MP- Integrated Marketing Communications (“MP-IMC”) to provide public relations, marketing communications and brand building support services to Fifth & Root.

MP-IMC offers a 360-degree approach to business, which includes everything from product development to sustained growth. With more than 18 years of public relations experience, the agency’s founder, Melissa Palmieri, has thousands of contacts she can call upon at any hour to initiate excitement around a launch, as well as the know-how to keep the conversation going once a product has become established. Melissa has a bi-coastal team to support the growth and consumer engagement of her clients. Moreover, her extensive marketing experience – and relentless monitoring of competitors – enables her to position clients for success at every point of a brand’s life cycle.

Jeff Yapp commented, “We are pleased to announce that we have engaged MP-IMC to heighten the profile of Fifth & Root in our Chalice Brands product portfolio. We look forward to working with Melissa and her team to enhance the essence of Fifth & Root”.

About Chalice Brands Ltd., formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

Chalice Brands is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with twelve dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Chalice operates nationally through Fifth & Root and has operations in Oregon and California. Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com for regular updates.

Investor Relations:

John Varghese

Executive Chairman

Chalice Brands Ltd.

971-371-2685

ir@chalicebrandsltd.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.