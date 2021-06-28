NaturalShrimp to Attend TRA Marketplace Conference

Chef Douwe Iedema to Prepare NaturalShrimp Tasting at Chef’s Table

DALLAS, TX, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), the aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first commercially-operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced it will attend TRA Marketplace, the Texas Restaurant Association's annual restaurant and foodservice show, taking place July 10-12, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.

Management will be on hand during the conference, and NaturalShrimp Chef Douwe Iedema will be preparing his signature NaturalShrimp dishes for tasting at a Chef’s Table as follows:

TRA Marketplace

Location: Booth #741, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX

Date: Sunday, July 11 & Monday, July 12, 2021

Distributors, Retailers, Chefs, Restaurateurs, or seafood suppliers can contact Douwe Iedema at diedema@naturalshrmp.com to RSVP a spot at the Company’s Chef’s Table and receive a guest pass.

About TRA Marketplace

Part trade show and part conference, the TRA Marketplace offers visitors stunning and interactive displays, state of the science products and equipment, cutting edge technology and the very latest news, trends and advice from dynamic industry leaders. Thousands of restaurateurs, chefs, and industry executives attend over the two-day period and over 500 exhibitors participate, showcasing everything from artisan food products and craft beverages to linens, mobile technology, security, kitchen equipment, supplies and much more. Engaging seminars and interactive panels are offered by industry thought-leaders on trending topics and specialty pavilions offer an exciting, diverse and valuable glimpse into the latest products and services that the market has to offer. For more information visit www.tramarketplace.com.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

SHMP@mzgroup.us