EXL Achieves Leader Status in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021, Earning Top Spot among Property and Casualty Insurance BPO Services

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced it has been named a Leader for the seventh consecutive year in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for P&C Insurance BPO 2021. The report, which positioned EXL in the top category for Market Impact and Vision & Capability, highlighted EXL’s diverse client base, depth and breadth of services and continuous innovation in the property and casualty insurance space.



“EXL continues to set itself apart as a Leader through a combination of significant investment in AI-led platforms, advanced analytics and digital pinpoint solutions paired with deep domain expertise,” stated Somya Bhadola, Practice Director, Everest Group. “As the company continues to expand its client base and operations throughout the insurance industry and across geographies, EXL is positioned well to help drive enterprise digital transformation strategies.”

“We are honored to receive this recognition at such an important moment in the evolution of the P&C insurance industry,” said Vikas Bhalla, Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance, EXL. “A perfect storm of digital transformation, market volatility and new technology has made it more important than ever for insurers to deliver highly tailored and flexible customer experiences across all channels. EXL helps our clients to meet these needs head-on today and in the future.”

“Success in the P&C market will go to the insurers who are able to leverage fast-moving data and analytics solutions to create superior customer experiences and select the right risk at the right price,” said Raghav Jaggi, Senior Vice President, Global Insurance F&A Leader and Co-Head P&C Insurance, EXL. “This recognition by Everest Group validates our ability to combine deep industry understanding with AI and digital expertise to be the strategic partner for data-led business.”

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix framework focuses on market impact, vision, and capabilities of each service provider across several key dimensions.

In its report, Everest Group noted EXL for the following strengths:

Market share and scale among mid-size and large carriers

Investments in AI-led platforms, advanced analytics and digital point solutions

Expansion of clientele and operations delivery throughout the insurance value chain

Steadily growing global footprint

Deep domain expertise



About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.