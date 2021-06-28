Inotiv, Inc. Broadens Pathology Services to Include Medical Device Pathology and Hires Nicolette Jackson to Lead Effort

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, today announced the expansion of the Company’s pathology services to include medical device pathology. Nicolette Jackson, DVM, MS, DACVP, has joined the Company as Director, Medical Device Pathology, to lead this effort.



The Company began supporting medical device clients with the 2019 acquisition of Preclinical Research Services, Inc. in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Fort Collins site brought deep expertise in surgical and pharmacology models to support the medical device industry.

Inotiv has a strong team of board certified veterinary clinical and anatomic pathologists who have focused on supporting pharmaceutical research and development. Histology and pathology services supporting the Company’s medical device clients, however, often have been outsourced to third parties.

“I am pleased to announce that we are now able to provide broader and more comprehensive in-house services to our medical device clients,” said Dr. Don Maul, the Company’s Senior Vice President, Surgical Models. “We believe Dr. Jackson’s experience and expertise will enable us to significantly reduce our dependence on outside contractors for medical device pathology.”

Dr. Stewart Jacobson, Sr. Vice President, Pathology at Inotiv added, “I am thrilled that Dr. Jackson is joining Inotiv. Her skills and expertise in medical device pathology are widely recognized in our industry, making her an important strategic addition to our pathology team.”

“I am excited to join a company with such a broad service offering and exceptional reputation,” said Dr. Jackson. “I’ve collaborated with the team at the Fort Collins site for many years and I look forward to supporting Inotiv’s medical device clients on a full-time basis.”

Dr. Jackson is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists. She holds a DVM from Kansas State University, a Master of Science in Biomedical Science from Texas A&M, and a Bachelor of Science in Biological and Agricultural Engineering from Kansas State. Dr. Jackson is Chair of the Medical Device Scientific Interest Group and a member of the Medical Device Implant Site Evaluation Working Group in the Society of Toxicologic Pathology.

About the Company

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our services and products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address the pandemic, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact Investor Relations Inotiv, Inc. The Equity Group Inc. Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer Kalle Ahl, CFA (765) 497-8381 (212) 836-9614 btaylor@inotivco.com kahl@equityny.com Devin Sullivan (212) 836-9608 dsullivan@equityny.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b89620a3-7b94-48fc-bb84-78ae78fcef53

