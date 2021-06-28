MineralTree Expands ERP Support with New Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Integration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree , an Accounts Payable (AP) and payments automation solution provider, today announced a new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, one of the fastest-growing ERP solutions in the mid-market. The offering enables greater productivity and collaboration in mid-market back-offices by dramatically streamlining AP processes, incorporating digital payment options, and increasing workflow visibility across the organization.



As a comprehensive, cloud-native business management solution, Business Central connects teams across Finance, Sales, Service and Operations within a single easy-to-use application. Business Central works seamlessly across the Microsoft 365 application suite, enabling teams to work dynamically with back-office data in Excel, Teams, Outlook and more.

With MineralTree’s support for Business Central, users can now take advantage of a fully automated AP workflow environment that integrates seamlessly with their ERP system. Finance teams can get up and running quickly and two-way sync with Business Central without the need for a lengthy implementation project or custom development.

“Mid-market businesses are looking for every opportunity to drive new efficiencies and cost savings in the back-office,” said Elle Kowal, Chief Product Officer for MineralTree. “That requires solutions that can scale to support their growth without requiring additional overhead or expertise. By delivering seamless integration with Dynamics 365 Business Central, we’re enabling users to quickly gain all the benefits of modern, end-to-end AP automation without any disruption to their business operations.”

The new integration delivers a number of significant advantages for organizations using Business Central that allow their finance teams to spend less time chasing paper and approvals and more time optimizing cash flow and supporting the business. Highlights include:

Seamless access to a modern, easy-to-use AP automation platform that digitizes, optimizes and secures the entire invoice-to-pay process.

The potential to reduce invoice processing costs by more than 75%, while increasing visibility and control, mitigating fraud and risk, and improving cash flow.

Intelligent OCR-based invoice capture paired with human review to guarantee 99.5% accuracy on every invoice.

Automated PO matching, coding and approval, posting, payment approval, and processing.

Optimized payment mix to reduce payment costs and maximize discounts and cash-back rebates while addressing any vendor inquiries or support issues.

The ability to manage AP digitally and remotely with complete visibility and analytics dashboards available on demand to accelerate decision-making.

The Business Central integration is generally available immediately and adds to MineralTree’s list of supported ERP systems, which includes Oracle NetSuite, Intuit QuickBooks, Xero, Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains, Sage Intacct, and many more.

