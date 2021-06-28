Rubicon Partners with XL Fleet to Drive Fleet Electrification for Waste and Recycling Industry

New York, NY, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon®, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, has announced an agreement with XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL), a leader in electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, to bring XL Fleet’s offerings to Rubicon’s network of waste and recycling hauler partners.

This will allow XL Fleet to grow its customer base by jointly approaching Rubicon’s expansive partner network with the Electrification-as-a-Service offering. XL Fleet aims to provide hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid and all-electric solutions, as well as deliver charging infrastructure through its XL Grid division as a complete, end-to-end offering to Rubicon’s network of more than 7,000 vendor and hauler partners across the United States. XL Fleet and Rubicon can significantly accelerate fleet electrification by reducing upfront costs and complexity. The agreement also creates an opportunity for infrastructure investors to deploy significant capital into clean vehicle and charging infrastructure assets.

The new partnership is a natural fit for Rubicon. Given the inherent cost efficiencies and environmental benefits, an electrification initiative is a logical evolution of the company’s comprehensive service offering, which comprises three market-leading software products. The award-winning RUBICONSmartCity™ technology platform enables city governments to run faster, smarter, and more effective waste, recycling, and municipal fleet operations. The company’s RUBICONConnect™ portal seamlessly provides data and analytics to Rubicon’s global network of customers to help them achieve their waste, recycling, and sustainability goals. The RUBICONPro™ platform helps independent haulers manage and grow their businesses through an always-on, customizable user dashboard that optimizes fleet operations, saving time, money, and labor hours. Moving the Rubicon hauler network towards a zero emissions future is a key goal for the company in the coming years, and the new agreement with XL Fleet is a critical step in meeting this objective.

“We are extremely proud to work with technology leaders like Rubicon and bring our comprehensive fleet electrification solutions to their broad partner base of fleet managers within the waste management space,” said Tod Hynes, Founder and President at XL Fleet. “This expands on our existing initiatives and agreements to electrify waste and recycling fleets as companies in the space increasingly look to electrification to meet their sustainability goals. With the help of XL Fleet’s electrification offering, Rubicon will be able to offer solutions to its partner network, and bring enhanced cost-efficiency, convenience, and performance to their fleets.”

With over 150 million customer miles driven and 4,300+ units on the road, XL Fleet is the leader in fleet electrification solutions for Class 2-6 commercial and municipal vehicles, with plans to expand its product offering into heavy duty applications including waste management. The company is excited to advance on its Electrification-as-a-Service offering and accelerate the electrification of Rubicon’s network of hauler partners.

“We are committed to securing smart waste and recycling solutions for our customers and partners worldwide, who are now increasingly looking to electrify their fleets and drive tangible sustainability success in their businesses and operations,” said David Rachelson, Chief Sustainability Officer at Rubicon. “With XL Fleet’s cutting-edge electrification solutions, analytics capabilities, and charging infrastructure, we can deliver real value to our customers by streamlining the process of fleet electrification. Rubicon is looking forward to helping our sustainability-focused hauler partners electrify their recycling and waste management fleets with the help of XL Fleet’s comprehensive Electrification-as-a-service suite of offerings.”

The Rubicon team will be on site at Waste Expo 2021 in Las Vegas, June 28 - 30. Please visit us at booth #1135 in the central hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at Rubicon.com/esg-report.

About XL Fleet Corp.

XL Fleet is a leading provider of vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets in North America, with more than 150 million miles driven by customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon, Yale University and the City of Boston. XL Fleet’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems can increase fuel economy up to 25-50 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions up to 20-33 percent, decreasing operating costs and meeting sustainability goals while enhancing fleet operations. XL Fleet’s plug-in hybrid electric drive system was named one of TIME magazine's best inventions of 2019. For additional information, please visit www.xlfleet.com.