Conduent Named a 2020 Supplier of the Year Winner by General Motors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors’ 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards.



GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

“As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs,” Amin said. “We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“During unprecedented challenges, our clients counted on Conduent to help them navigate through difficult times and I’m proud of the stellar work our Payroll, Legal Compliance, and Finance, Accounting and Procurement teams provided to General Motors,” said Dharma Rajagopalan, Group President, Business Process Solutions at Conduent. “The Supplier of the Year award from GM reflects our commitment to unlocking cost savings while exceeding performance expectations for the clients we serve. We are honored to receive this recognition from such a valued client.”

