Global 3D Cell Culture Market to Observe Widespread Growth Due to Rising Awareness About the Prevalence of Severe Oncological Diseases – Exclusive Report [145 Pages] By Research Dive

New York, USA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest report on the global 3D cell culture market has been added by Research Dive to its offerings. As per the report, the market is projected to hit $12,638.8 million and rise with a remarkable CAGR of 29.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive lookout of the present scenario and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and guarantees to be a trustworthy source of data and all-inclusive market insights for new entrants, investors, existing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth

A considerable surge in the awareness of oncological diseases such as skin cancer, lung cancer, and others, across the globe and rising use of 3D cell culture in drug development are boosting the growth of the global 3D cell culture market. In addition, growing advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of neuromuscular diseases are anticipated to unlock profitable opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. Also, growing financial support for cancer research by government as well as non-government bodies is highly contributing to the growth of the market.

However, high capital investments needed for the procurement of 3D cell culture systems and dearth of skilled professionals are expected to hinder the market growth.

The report segments the global 3D cell culture market into product, application, end use, and region.

Microchips Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market Growth

Among the product segment, the microchips sub-segment is expected to witness significant growth and hit $2,515.1 million by 2026. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because microchips are a vital tool that offer numerous benefits for cell culture systems; for instance, the scale of the cultured environment inside a microchip is exactly similar to the cell size.

Cancer Research Sub-Segment to Lead the Market

Among the application segment, the cancer research sub-segment is expected to hold a leading market share and garner $4,057.1 million by 2026. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because of the increasing occurrence of cancer, rising collaborations amongst pharmaceutical companies, and growing investments in cancer research.

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Sub-Segment to Grab Highest Market Share

Among the end use segment, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies sub-segment is expected to observe significant growth and garner $5,184.4 million by 2026. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because of the rising revolutions in the research laboratories and growing advancements in operations, strategy, and technologies used in biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies.

North America Region to Lead the Market

The report analyzes the global 3D cell culture market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region market is expected to grow rapidly and garner $4,019.1 million by 2026. The growth of this region market is mainly due to the rising need for innovations in drug discovery, presence of the key companies such as GE Healthcare, Corning Inc., and Merck KGaA, and growing occurrence of diseases in this region.

Major Players in the Market

The report lists some of the leading players functioning in the global 3D cell culture industry including -

Corning Incorporated

Advanced BioMatrix

Thermo Fisher Scientific

3D Biotek

QGel SA

SynVivo

Greiner Bio-One International

Lonza

Hµrel Corporation

TissUse GmbH

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in December 2020, eNuvio, a designer and producer of novel cutting-edge tools for electrophysiology, neuronal co-culture, and 3D culture applications, declared the launch of the first completely reusable 3D cell culture microplate: the EB-Plate.

