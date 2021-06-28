Corona Is Giving Away $1 Million* in Triptocurrency To Get Americans Back to the Beach

CHICAGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Corona is helping Americans get back to the beach by giving away $1 million* in Triptocurrency. On Thursday, July 1, the iconic beer will host a one-day instant-win sweepstakes to award “Triptocurrency,” a digital currency valued at $2,500 that can be used for travel bookings made exclusively through Expedia. The currency can be applied to airfare, hotel accommodations or flight + hotel packages - the choice belongs entirely to the winners, subject to restrictions.

Quite simply, Tripto is the Corona version of crypto! It’s free, super valuable and already has several high-profile “investors,” including Snoop Dogg and Zoe Saldana, who will help spread awareness of the giveaway with their followers on social media. Consumers can enter the Corona one-day Triptocurrency giveaway by visiting www.coronatripto.com and learn more by following the conversation on social media using #Triptocurrency.

With the sand between one's toes and the sound of the waves crashing along the shore, nothing compares to the respite the beach provides. Last summer, we were all prevented from enjoying the place that provides an unmatched feeling of relaxation and enjoyment: the beach. Our shorelines were closed, and travel was canceled for family reunions, bachelorette parties and everything in between. The literal beach was off limits, but with the launch of the Corona Tripto program, Americans can broaden their travel horizons as the country continues to reopen and get back to the summer fun they have missed for so long.

“Americans are streaming back to the beaches this summer, and as the brand with our roots firmly in the sand, Corona wants to help them make up for lost time,” said Ann Legan, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. “If crypto is the currency of the future, then Tripto is the currency of the summer, and we’re making it easy to return to the fun and relaxation that only the beach can offer.”

Whether you win Tripto or not, remember that you can always get back to the beach and refresh your perspective @CoronaUSA on Instagram and Facebook and @CoronaExtraUSA on Twitter .

*400 Prizes awarded in the form of a $2,500 Expedia digital code. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 50 US/DC, 21+. Instant Win Game is void in NJ and where prohibited; sweepstakes is void outside NJ and where prohibited. Ends 11:59 PM ET on 7/1/21. No alcohol is awarded with any prize. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaTripTo.com.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

A brand that has long been synonymous with the beach, Corona is committing to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from shorelines and its business by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025 through its “Protect Our Beaches” initiative with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit leader in ocean conservation. Believing there is no such thing as a better tomorrow without our beaches, the brand is on a mission to preserve these special places for generations to come.

