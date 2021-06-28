The National Homeowners Association partners with KYN Capital to Delivery Crypto Payments to Homeowners

ORLANDO, Fla., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Homeowners Association™ d.b.a. BW Property Management Group is pleased to announce a partnership with KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) to deliver cryptocurrency payments to more than 2,500 homeowners. Through this partnership, the National Homeowners Association will offer nationwide discounts on home services of more than 50% for lawn care, maid service, handyman service, and much more to homeowners who make payments using the Koinfold™ mobile application. The plan is to make this offer available across the U.S., starting in Orlando, Florida within the next 1-2 months. This partnership could potentially reach over 100,000 homes within 12 months which immediately impacts the market share currently dominated by companies such as Angie, HomeAdvisor, Thumbtack, and other home service platforms, not to mention crypto trading platforms such as Coinbase as well.



One example of the huge savings can be seen through the lawn care service offered. Homeowners will pay less than $350 a year for lawn care when monthly payments are made using the Koinfold app. For the exact same lawn service, other companies charge anywhere from $1200-1500 a year, which is an immediate savings of over $1,000 for homeowners. You can also expect the same savings in regards to other services around your home, making this partnership a very big deal.

“Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital is very excited about this partnership and can foresee even more enticing opportunities for our clients,” says Solomon Williams, President of BW Property Management Group. “We believe KYN Capital was the perfect choice for this partnership as they have demonstrated plans for delivering above and beyond on the capabilities needed to accommodate what we are doing in the very near term on a national scale.”

About BW Property Management Group

BW Property Management Group is a home services company which competes directly with companies such as Angie, HomeAdvisor, and Thumbtack. BW leverages a homegrown in-house proprietary software platform called BidWilly.com which enables clients to save as much as 70% on home services. BW began operating in 2008 and now manages services for almost 2,500 homes with plans to begin national expansion. BW also owns the trademark name “National Homeowners Association” and is the leading home services provider in Central Fl.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.