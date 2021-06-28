Arosa Acquires Family Staffing Solutions

Nashville, TN, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arosa has acquired Family Staffing Solutions (FSS), a premier home care provider serving the elderly population throughout Middle Tennessee. Founded in 1999, FSS maintained offices in Nashville, Murfreesboro, and Shelbyville and has had a stellar reputation for its retention of its caregivers. The combination of this acquisition with Arosa’s existing operations in Nashville strengthens its position in the area as the premier employer and provider of personal care services.

“For the last three decades, it has been an indescribable joy and honor to work with families and caregivers to provide exceptional personal care assistance. It is now an even greater honor for Family Staffing Solutions to become a part of Arosa and its rapidly expanding national presence as the leader in integrated care management and caregiving services. For clients to have immediate access to a more comprehensive menu and level of services plus Arosa’s commitment to elevate job opportunity, training and financial reward for caregivers is exceptional. The future looks very bright for the families, employees and many others who made this acquisition possible,” says Becci Bookner, Founder, President, and CEO of Family Staffing Solutions.

Experts on Aging

Arosa’s integrated model ‘elevates care’ through the formation of teams, which consist of care professionals (caregivers, care consultants, care managers, and care specialists), who work together to craft and implement tailored care plans for clients and their families. Many of these teams have served the local communities for years (if not decades) and offer invaluable knowledge to clients and families throughout life’s aging journey.

In addition to its dedicated caregiving workforce, Arosa employs over 70 care managers across the country. These certified professionals are experienced in a variety of fields that focus on issues related to aging and/or disability; many of whom are credentialed in gerontology, social work, mental health, nursing, physical therapy, and psychology.

“Our team-based approach allows us to treasure and support our teammates as well as offer our clients and their trusted circle personalized support. We have witnessed time and time again the positive impact of integrated care management and home care on client and caregiver satisfaction and retention,” says Cyril Vergis, Chief Operating Officer of Arosa.

Additional Expansion

With this acquisition, Arosa has grown to 28 offices across 8 states: California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Since the beginning of the year, it has also opened new offices in San Francisco, CA and Pasadena, CA.

Middle Tennessee Locations:

Murfreesboro: 208 Uptown Square, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Nashville: 2000 Glen Echo Rd, #104, Nashville, TN 37215

Shelbyville: 768 N Main St, Shelbyville, TN 37160

(615) 595-8929 or visit www.arosacare.com

