Enterprises Can Achieve a 332% ROI Over Three Years When Using WSO2 Identity Server for CIAM According to New Independent Total Economic Impact Study

Santa Clara, CA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in digital transformation, today announced the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting1 that examines the business benefits and cost savings enabled by improved customer identity and access management (CIAM). The analysis concluded that a composite organization experiences benefits of $4.51M over three years versus costs of $1.04M, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $3.46M and an ROI of 332% by implementing WSO2 Identity Server. The full study, “The Total Economic ImpactTM Of WSO2 Identity Server,” is now available at https://wso2.com/identity-server/total-economic-impact .

WSO2 Identity Server is a uniquely extensible, open-source, API-driven, cloud-native IAM product designed for developers that build CIAM solutions. It incorporates the functionality to federate, authenticate and manage identities; bridge across heterogeneous identity protocols; and secure access to web and mobile applications along with API-based endpoints. Businesses and government organizations worldwide are using WSO2 Identity Server for their CIAM deployments, with WSO2’s largest customer managing more than 100 million user identities, alone.

Key Study Conclusions

Forrester Consulting conducted in-depth interviews with four WSO2 Identity Server customers across different industries—including automotive, healthcare technology, and insurance. The insights from these interviews were utilized to create a composite organization to present the benefits, costs, and risks associated with an investment in the product.

The Forrester Consulting study found that the composite company experienced the following benefits over three years:

Reduced identity management and support tasks for $3.0 million in staff productivity savings.

Achieved a $665,900 savings due to a reduction in identity related downtime.

Accelerated time-to-market for new offerings by 12 weeks.

Reduced developer effort around integrations by 60%.

Experienced an investment payback period of less than 12 months.

The study also noted that, “After the investment in WSO2 Identity Server, the interviewed organizations were able to modernize and consolidate their customer identity and access management capabilities, saving developer time, accelerating market offerings, and fostering a frictionless customer experience. Additionally, they were able to keep their level of spend flat while growing from 500,000 to 2,000,000 customer identities under management.”

“The gains we’ve achieved with WSO2 allow us to bring more products to market. Three years ago [before we started with WSO2] we just had one product line. With WSO2 and the newfound ability to converge our customer identities, we’ve got another six product lines. WSO2 has certainly helped accelerate our growth into other areas,” said a chief global architect at a North America-based healthcare technology company.

“CIAM now serves as the foundation for applications that create secure, individualized and meaningful digital relationships with their customers,” said Geethika Cooray, WSO2 vice president and head of identity and access management. “We're excited by the results of the Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study on WSO2 Identity Server. It quantifies the significant advantages that a developer-focused approach to CIAM can provide enterprises in creating a seamless and secure customer experience, cost-effectively while accelerating time to market.”

WSO2 Identity Server is available today as an open-source product released under the Apache License 2.0. The product is backed by WSO2 Subscription, which features access to WSO2 Update for continuous delivery of bug fixes, security updates, and performance enhancements, along with WSO2 Support for 24x7 support. Unified pricing means customers can simply buy a WSO2 Subscription and choose the hosting model—cloud, on-premises, or hybrid—based on their preferences. For inquiries on WSO2 Identity Server, contact the team here .

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 radically simplifies the way enterprises create, deliver, and scale digital experiences. Our cloud native, API-first approach helps developers and architects to innovate at speed and accelerate time to market. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform and our expertise in API management, enterprise integration, and identity and access management—the cornerstones of every successful digital transformation initiative. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 800 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute more than 18 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

1 The Total Economic ImpactTM Of WSO2 Identity Server, an April 2021 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of WSO2.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.