CCT Announces Results of New Study Detailing Consumer Preferences for the Aluminum Lug EEASY Lid

CCT is releasing the results of North Cliff Consultants, Inc.’s study comparing ease-of-use and sentiment by having consumers open jars of pasta sauce with the EEASY Lid and a traditional lug lid. The results show that consumers overwhelmingly prefer the EEASY Lid.

Key Findings:

100% of consumers said the EEASY Lid was easy to open

No consumers found the EEASY Lid difficult to open, while 28% of consumers found the traditional jar lid difficult to open

95% of consumers said the EEASY Lid met their needs compared to traditional jar lids (45%)

90% of consumers said the EEASY Lid performed better than they expected

71% of consumers said they would definitely buy a product with the EEASY Lid compared to 18% for traditional jar lids

If the same product had an EEASY Lid and traditional jar lid as options, 87% of consumers said they would buy the product with the EEASY Lid

Not only did consumers find the EEASY Lid easier and more convenient than a regular jar lid, but it also changed their perception of jar lids overall; 86% of consumers said they viewed the EEASY Lid as a premium product, and 87% say it improved the way they look at opening jars.

The patented EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a jar by simply pressing a button on the lid. After use, the lid is reclosed by pressing the button from the inside of the lid to help keep the product fresh and prevent spills. Previous research found the EEASY Lid reduces the amount of torque needed to twist off a jar lid by more than 40%.

CCT is producing the aluminum lug version of the EEASY Lids at its new 12,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. The company has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

CCT previously released the results of a North Cliff study in February of 2020 that similarly tested the Continuous Thread (CT) version of the EEASY Lid, which found that nearly 50% of consumers struggle to open jars with traditional jar lids, showing how ease of use affects consumer purchasing decisions.

“The results of the survey not only validate our years of research in creating a jar lid that is easy to open, but it shows consumers overwhelmingly prefer it,” said Brandon Bach, CCT president. “With 87% of consumers saying they would purchase a product with the EEASY Lid, we now have strong data that shows this innovation can influence choices at the grocery store and drive sales.”

CCT developed the EEASY Lid to make jars easier to open, as well as expand market opportunities for manufacturers. The first use case of the CT version of the EEASY Lid boosted sales of a private label pasta sauce in Pennsylvania-based Boyer’s Food Markets by 341% over a 12-week period.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) provides innovative packaging solutions for the beverage and food service industries. CCT’s new EEASY Lid is the first major jar lid innovation in 75 years. The company’s patented technology makes opening a vacuum sealed jar much easier – with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle regularly to open a vacuum sealed jar. The EEASY Lid will be available in both continuous thread and lug versions.

