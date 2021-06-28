Taurus Private Markets Raises $112 Million Debut Private Equity Fund

PAOLI, Pa., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurus Private Markets, a Pennsylvania based private equity firm, today announced the final close of Taurus Private Markets Fund, LP with $112 million in capital commitments. The fund secured capital commitments from a diversified investor base including public pension plans, Taft Hartley plans, and family offices.



“We are incredibly fortunate to have received such strong support from both the institutional investor and investment consultant communities. We are pleased to be starting a long-term partnership with these great investors,” said Kevin Campbell, Co-Founder and Managing General Partner of Taurus Private Markets.

Taurus Private Markets invests in value-oriented, lower middle market leverage buyout and private credit partnerships with target fund sizes less than $1.25 billion. The firm also invests with blue chip venture capital partnerships with target fund sizes less than $750 million.

“We have spent the majority of our professional careers investing in these segments of the private markets. By maintaining our focus in these areas, we have a terrific opportunity to deliver strong returns to investors,” said Eric Wilcomes, Co-Founder and Managing General Partner of Taurus Private Markets.

The firm has also added to its team. Notably, Jake Venable joined Taurus Private Markets as the Chief Financial Officer in April of last year. Jake is responsible for managing the firm’s finance, operations, and compliance functions.

About Taurus Private Markets

Taurus Private Markets, LLC was formed in 2018 by Kevin Campbell and Eric Wilcomes. The firm invests in leverage buyout, private credit, and venture capital opportunities based in North America. For more information on Taurus Private Markets, please visit its website at www.taurusprivatemarkets.com.

