Alison Coen Joins CMBS Lending Group at Greystone

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Alison Coen has joined as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s CMBS lending group, based in New York. In this role, Ms. Coen will focus on CMBS loan production.



With 25 years of relevant CRE industry experience, Ms. Coen joins Greystone from Barclays, where she was a Managing Director. At Barclays, she closed and securitized over $2.6 billion of conduit loans. Prior to her time at Barclays, Ms. Coen was a Director at Natixis Real Estate Finance, where she worked as a CMBS and balance sheet loan originator. Previously, Ms. Coen spent almost six years at Citigroup, where she worked with the large loan securitization group and as a loan originator. Ms. Coen received a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Illinois.

Ms. Coen stated: “I look forward to being involved in the multitude of capital solutions that Greystone offers, including Agency and Bridge lending. However, Greystone’s ambitions to grow in the CMBS sector was the main draw for me, as I’ve been involved with CMBS lending for the past 10+ years. I look forward to contributing to the growth of this platform by originating loans backed by a variety of property types and working with a highly experienced team at Greystone.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

