TrendiTech Inc. Raises 2.25 Million CAD in Seed Funding for New Biotrim Technology

BURNABY, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrendiTech Inc. (Trendi), a Canadian-based start-up dedicated to creating new robotic, AI-driven food waste processing solutions, today announced it has raised 2.25 million CAD in seed funding for its Biotrim mobile processing technology. The funding was led by WGG Capital Canada and Florida’s Vestech Partners.



Trendi was also recently named a semi-finalist in the Government of Canada's Food Waste Reduction Challenge .

“When I look to invest in a seed round for a company, I look for viability, technology, and potential growth,” explains Herbert Madan of WGG Capital Canada. “Trendi caught my eye because they are solutions-based, using innovative technology to turn food waste into useful, edible products for human consumption on a global scale. Nations at large can be positively impacted by what they are creating. Their Biotrim robotics can reach all corners of the world. By championing a significant cause, they will help create a circular economy for the food waste diversion industry.”

According to the 2021 Food Waste Index Report by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), an estimated 931 million tonnes of food waste was generated in 2019. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates the direct economic consequences equals $750 billion annually.

Trendi aims to bring on agricultural partners, non-profits, food processors, and more to galvanize change. It hopes to revolutionize global food waste by reducing food loss at its source. Its state-of-the-art Biotrim mobile processing units upcycle avoidable food waste and turns it into a shelf-stable product that can be repurposed, called Bioflakes. One unit can upcycle approximately 300,000kg of food waste annually.

Bioflakes can be repurposed for use in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, agriculture, packaging, textile, and biofuel. For example, Trendi’s future Enhanca line turns shelf-stable Bioflakes into multi-purpose, nutrient-dense food and beverage enhancers.

“Food waste is a growing global problem, exacerbating not only food insecurity, but also contributing to climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss,” says Craig McIntosh, CEO and co-founder of TrendiTech Inc. “We are both thrilled and excited to have secured vital seed funding for our Biotrim mobile processing technology. It shows how reducing food waste is and should be a priority for all. Most importantly, it gives our partners the power to turn their unwanted food into edible, tasty, and nutritious products for people to enjoy.”

Trendi’s Biotrim mobile processing units are currently in production, with a prototype expected to be complete for testing and evaluation in 2022.

About TrendiTech Inc.

TrendiTech Inc. is a Canadian-based start-up dedicated to creating AI-driven robotic and product solutions for the food and beverage industry. Its mission is to rescue misfit and excess food at the source and upcycle them into nutritious shelf-stable products for human consumption - making healthy plant-based foods more accessible.

