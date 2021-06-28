Secureworks Welcomes Tracey Mustacchio as Chief Marketing Officer

ATLANTA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Tracey Mustacchio as its new Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Ms. Mustacchio is leading Secureworks’ global growth and marketing strategies at a pivotal time for the Company, as it combines its years of security expertise with a new security analytics and operations platform to help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to advanced threats more quickly and effectively. Ms. Mustacchio reports to incoming Secureworks CEO Wendy K. Thomas.



New leadership appointments are bold steps in Secureworks’ drive to offer increasingly innovative technology and solutions to a global marketplace where demand is rising fast. They’re part of a cadence of transformations that also include:

“As the digital attack surface expands and intensifies, Secureworks is doubling down with rapid advancements in security analytics and solutions that are outpacing and outmaneuvering adversaries, and keeping customer and employee data safe and secure,” said Ms. Thomas, CEO of Secureworks. “Tracey will help us bring our security solutions to market in innovative ways, driving accelerated revenue growth, and further empowering the cybersecurity community around the world. Her experience in cybersecurity and data analytics is a perfect fit for our vision to be the essential cybersecurity partner for enterprises in this digitally connected world.”

“Secureworks is at the heart of a vast and fast-growing market that is increasingly vital to global enterprises,” said Tracey Mustacchio, CMO of Secureworks. “Our leading AI-based, cloud-native products and security are fully equal to the challenge of protecting the world’s enterprises, and there’s more innovation to come. I look forward to working with Wendy and the Secureworks team to build on our momentum as we drive increasing value for all Secureworks stakeholders.”

Ms. Mustacchio has a well-established record of leadership in cybersecurity, information management, and data analytics. She has led transformation and growth strategies for McAfee, Nuance, and Secure Software, as well as global go-to-market for IBM’s Big Data portfolio. Prior to Secureworks, she was interim Chief Marketing Officer for Carbonite and Webroot, taking them through their successful acquisition by Opentext.

