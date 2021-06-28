CarLotz Kicks Off Summer, Opening Three New Hubs

RICHMOND, Va., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it has opened three new hubs across the country. The hubs, located in Bakersfield, CA, Clearwater, FL, and Highland Park, IL, further expand the company’s national footprint, bringing the total open hubs to date to 15, and underscoring its commitment to creating the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience.



“Today marks a milestone for our company,” said Michael Bor, Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz. “This is our first hub opening in the Golden State of California, our third hub in Florida and our second location in Illinois,” he continued. “I am grateful to our teammates who worked with incredible determination to ensure these three hubs open in one day -- all in different time zones. We look forward to welcoming guests to these new locations.”

The new hub locations are:

4608 Rudnick Court in Bakersfield, CA

13525 US Highway 19 in Clearwater, FL

250 Skokie Valley Road in Highland Park, IL



The CarLotz experience provides buyers and sellers with unparalleled customer service including its one-of-a-kind consignment-to-retail sales model that allows the company to put more value back in the hands of buyers and sellers. Whether buying a used Jaguar or Jeep, guests will have access to CarLotz’s full inventory of vehicles.

CarLotz operates its full omni-channel offering out of hubs in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee, Texas, Washington State and California, as well as Colorado and Missouri (both opening soon).

CarLotz is hiring for sales coaches, service techs, managers, and other roles throughout the country. To learn more and apply, visit carlotz.com/careers or reach out to careers@carlotz.com.

For additional information, visit carlotz.com.

About CarLotz, Inc.

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling. Our proprietary Retail Remarketing™ technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channel. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection, and experience.

