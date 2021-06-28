One World Universe, Inc. Announces the Creation of Global Security Transport Corp.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has announced the creation of Global Security Transport Corp., a California based private company, in an attempt to keep the world a safer place.



Global Security Transport Corporation plans on becoming a publicly traded company and has inspiration to become an emerging leader in the specialized security detail industry where security, monitoring, accountability and transportation for individuals or corporate services is required. These services include personal bodyguard(s), loss prevention, training courses, as well as secured delivery of valuables such as fine art, diamonds, gold, cannabis and more. Their security covers ground transportation as well as plane or boat. Their broad coverage is handled locally, nationally and/or internationally.

“Being an international company, our management team saw a tremendous niche opportunity that allows us to provide a valuable service to an industry that has an unmet need for security. Whether it is a celebrity being picked up at the airport going to an event, a cannabis company transporting product to a nearby dispensary or a valuable cargo that needs to be delivered to a specific location. We need protection for our goods or personnel when we travel outside of the United States and it helps to have such highly trained military veterans ensuring that our employees are safe. We are excited to expand this service, not only throughout the United States, but worldwide,” stated Jerry C. Craig, CEO of One World Universe (OTC: OWUV).

The company anticipates the launch of its new security website by the end of the July. All agents/security officers are trained by professionals to handle arrest procedures and write detailed logs for their clients, i.e., such as missing fire extinguishers, illegally parked vehicles, unusual activities, burned-out lights, control gate activities, curfew violations, loss prevention updates, gangs/drug problems, and incident reports as required. Immediate opportunities lie within the cannabis space and adding international partners on board.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

About Global Security Transport Corporation

Global Security Transport Corporation (GSTC) is a premier secured transport and security company. Their team, made up of highly trained individuals, most with a military service backround, will make it their utmost importance to protect you and your cargo. GSTC handles each of their clients with complete confidentiality and treat them as if they are family. Our proud professionals go the extra mile and are fully trained to uphold City, State, or Federal laws, rules and regulations while maintaining peace for all.

