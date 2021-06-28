The Global Automotive Chassis Sensors Market is expected to grow by $ 553.41 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Chassis Sensors Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242291/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive chassis sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing vehicle demand and growing acceptance of sensor technology. In addition, increasing vehicle demand is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive chassis sensors market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The automotive chassis sensors market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Type

• Pressure

• Speed

• Position

• Temperature



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the implementation of stringent regulations for emission controlas one of the prime reasons driving the automotive chassis sensors market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive chassis sensors market covers the following areas:

• Automotive chassis sensors market sizing

• Automotive chassis sensors market forecast

• Automotive chassis sensors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive chassis sensors market vendors that include Amphenol Corp., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and TE Connectivity Ltd. Also, the automotive chassis sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

