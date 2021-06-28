Industry veteran Eli Fathi retiring as MindBridge CEO

Ottawa, Canada, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBridge, a pioneer in AI-powered risk discovery, announced today that CEO and Chairman Eli Fathi will be retiring at the end of the month. Fathi informed the Board of Directors of his intentions to initiate succession planning and begin the formal search for a new CEO in early 2021. Fathi will continue to serve MindBridge as Executive Chairman of the Board, while continuing to focus on the advancement of his personal values, including diversity in the workforce, corporate social responsibility, and supporting women in STEM.

“Having served as MindBridge’s CEO since 2015 following a long career in executive leadership, it is time for me to retire and focus on my family. It has been an outstanding honor to serve this company, its people, and its growing customer base,” stated Fathi.

Fathi has served as MindBridge CEO and Chairman since 2015, after spending nearly four decades founding, cofounding, and scaling multiple technology companies. Under his leadership, MindBridge has gained market acceptance, was recognized by world-leading institutions such as Forbes and the World Economic Forum as an industry pioneer, and gone on to secure marquis, scale-up customers. MindBridge’s impact in restoring trust in financial data by using AI has transformed the way many organizations deal with data, adding immeasurable value not only to the organizations that adopt the application, but also to society.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are pleased and proud to elect Leyton Perris as our next CEO. Leyton is a proven leader who has demonstrated relentless commitment to our employees and our customers. I am convinced that Leyton will lead our organization to further growth and success in the years to come,” said Eli.

Perris joined MindBridge earlier this year from Microsoft Corporation. In his current position, Perris has led the restructuring of the sales and marketing functions, as well as being instrumental in building and strengthening the company overall operations.

"Leyton and I have worked side-by-side since before his formal onboarding," Fathi added. "He is a high-energy, extremely talented, and experienced leader and well-prepared to take on this important role in the evolution of MindBridge."

"MindBridge continues to make a tremendous impact on each of our customer and our employees, and I look forward to serving both," Perris said in a prepared comment. “I am honored to be named the next CEO of MindBridge and want to thank Eli and the Board for their confidence. I look forward to continuing to grow revenues and profitability, while contributing to the organization’s mission to create a better future for all by improving the financial system.”

