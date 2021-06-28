The Global Calcium Silicate Market is expected to grow by USD 61.54 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Silicate Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166311/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the calcium silicate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of calcium silicate boards, increasing demand for acoustic insulation coupled with rise in construction spending, and fire safety standards necessitating the use of calcium silicate. In addition, the increasing popularity of calcium silicate boards is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The calcium silicate market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The calcium silicate market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Insulation

• Cement

• Paints and coatings

• Ceramics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the adoption of doped calcium silicate ceramics for clinical applications as one of the prime reasons driving the calcium silicate market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing rate of replacement of gypsum boards by calcium silicate boards and increasing adoption of eco-friendly calcium silicate boards in conjunction with green buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on calcium silicate market covers the following areas:

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading calcium silicate market vendors that include Etex NV, GFS Chemicals Inc., Imperial Chemical Corp., Mil-Spec Industries Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Pyrotek Inc., Shandong Lutai Building Material Science And Technology Group Co. Ltd., Skamol AS, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., and ZIRCAR Ceramics Inc. Also, the calcium silicate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

