RENNOVA IS PLEASED TO REPORT IT HAS CLOSED THE AGREEMENT TO SEPARATE ITS SOFTWARE AND GENETIC DIAGNOSTICS INTERPRETATION DIVISIONS INTO VISUALMED CLINICAL SOLUTIONS CORP. (OTC: VMCS)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rennova Health, Inc. (OTC: RNVA), (OTC: RNVAW) (“Rennova” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of rural hospitals in Tennessee, is please to confirm it has closed the agreement with VisualMED Clinical Solutions Corp. (VisualMED) a Nevada based public company, to merge its software and genetic testing interpretation divisions, Health Technology Solutions, Inc. (HTS) and Advanced Molecular Services Group, Inc., (AMSG) and their subsidiaries into VisualMED. These entities will operate as wholly owned subsidiaries of VisualMED which will immediately take the steps required to complete a name and trading symbol change.



VisualMED intends to complete the required filings to become compliant with SEC reporting requirements to become a fully reporting company as soon as practical.

Rennova and VisualMed intend to take the necessary steps to comply with the relevant regulations and rules to permit Rennova to distribute shares in VisualMED to its shareholders at some time in the future.

“We are delighted to have closed this transaction,” said Seamus Lagan, CEO of Rennova.

“Our software division has an exciting vision and plan to use our current solutions to create an innovative and we believe unique software solution for the health care industry. We remain convinced that vision can be better delivered and create more value for Rennova shareholders as a separate public entity.”

About Rennova Health, Inc.

Rennova owns and operates rural hospitals and a physician’s office in Tennessee and a physician’s office in Kentucky and provides industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. Through an ever-expanding group of strategic brands that work in unison to empower customers, we are creating the next generation of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.rennovahealth.com

