Global Aseptic Packaging Market to Reach $32.30 Billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aseptic packaging market generated $15.40 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $32.30 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in government expenditure on healthcare, improved recycling rates for packaging, and increase in adoption of automation in the production drive the growth of the global aseptic packaging market. However, variations in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in e-commerce sales and untapped potential in emerging nations present new opportunities in the coming years.



Download Sample PDF (150 Pages with More Insight):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6349

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for aseptic packaging reduced significantly due to restrictions imposed on hotels and retail industry.

However, the demand began recovering as the food and beverage industry was considered among essential service category.

Production activities were hampered during initial stages of the lockdown as supply chain disrupted and shortage of raw materials occurred. However, the production gained momentum during the post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global aseptic packaging market based on packaging type, material, end-user industry, and region.

Based on packaging type, the carton segment held the largest market share, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2028.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Aseptic Packaging Market Request Here

Based on material, the paper & paperboard segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global aseptic packaging market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2028. However, LAMEA is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.



Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6349

Leading Players:

Leading players of the global aseptic packaging market analyzed in the research include Amcor plc, Mondi plc, DS Smith Plc, SIG Combibloc Group AG, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Sonoco Products Company, Tetra Laval International S.A., Stora Enso Oyj, and UFlex Limited.



Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:



Retort Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Pet Food Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Aseptic Paper Packaging For Flat Top Carton Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Retail Ready Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Self-heating Food Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn