Enterprise AI Startup BeyondMinds Certified by Top International Security Standard

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondMinds , an enterprise AI software provider delivering fully managed, production-grade AI solutions on top of its turnkey AI platform, today announced it has earned ISO 27001:2013. The certification, which is an international standard, further validates the security and integrity of BeyondMinds’ solutions, and its ability to protect sensitive and proprietary corporate data, including financial information, intellectual property, and employee and customer details.



ISO 27001:2013 is an internationally-recognized security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that mandates requirements on how to implement, monitor, maintain, and continually improve an information security management system. BeyondMinds underwent an extensive three-month process, consisting of a third-party audit covering compliance with information security management guidelines for the benefit of the company and its customers.

The certification confirms that BeyondMinds has implemented and maintains an information security management system standard (ISMS) that is applicable for the development, sales, and support of global enterprise artificial intelligence software solutions. BeyondMinds is among only a handful of Enterprise AI providers to be granted this certification, in light of its demanding security criteria.

“BeyondMinds supports customers across a variety of regulated industries, and our customers rely on us to protect their most sensitive data,” noted Eitan Caspi, CISO of BeyondMinds. “Our commitment to safeguard our customers is unsurpassed – we stay ahead of standards and regulations to deliver the highest level of data security.”

The company aims to flip the failure rate of AI projects in production with its robust, end-to-end AI platform, enabling the rapid build of AI solutions, and scalable management of these in production. BeyondMinds takes a new approach that focuses on solving the barriers of real-world AI, creating technologies that handle small amounts of data, stabilizing AI solutions in production where the data is dynamic and noisy, enhancing trust, and more, in order to achieve a fast, sustainable, and guaranteed path to AI impact with multiple use cases.

About BeyondMinds

Founded in 2018, BeyondMinds has developed a production-grade AI platform which enables the acceleration of AI adoption in diverse verticals including BFSI, manufacturing, government and military. BeyondMinds’ AI platform overcomes the massive failure rate of AI adoption, enabling enterprises a fast, easy, and reliable path to AI impact. www.beyondminds.ai

Media Contact

Brook Terran

brook@beyondminds.ai

336-269-7001