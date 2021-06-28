The Global Dental Restoration Market is expected to grow by $ 1.58 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Restoration Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951623/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the dental restoration market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors, increasing cases of RTIs, and the mass digitization of dentistry. In addition, the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dental restoration market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The dental restoration market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dental amalgams

• Dental composites

• Dental cements

• Dental ceramics

• Dental liners



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



By End-user

• Dental hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Research institutions



This study identifies the increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the dental restoration market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing public awareness about availing dental treatment and continuous improvements in technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dental restoration market covers the following areas:

• Dental restoration market sizing

• Dental restoration market forecast

• Dental restoration market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental restoration market vendors that include 3M Co., Amann Girrbach AG, COLTENE Holding AG, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc., and VOCO GmbH. Also, the dental restoration market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

