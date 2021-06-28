Greenbuild International Conference + Expo Returns with In-Person Event Amidst California’s Reopening

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State of California officially reopened on June 15th and with that announcement Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, and the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) are proud to announce the Greenbuild International Conference + Expo will take place in-person with virtual packages also available, September 21-23, 2021, in San Diego, California. The return to an in-person experience ensures expanded networking and sourcing opportunities in addition to hands-on learning experiences. Global audiences can attend the live event either virtually or in person as well as three virtual themed summits preceding the event, taking place August 12, August 26 and September 9 to better serve evolving needs.



“We are excited to be welcoming this community back together in San Diego this Fall,” said Sherida Sessa, Greenbuild Brand Director. “Our industry is incredibly hands-on and collaborative when it comes to learning, sourcing and problem-solving. Greenbuild has invested heavily in new technologies and partners to enable digital collaboration 365 days a year. The return of the in-person event in San Diego – a leading city in urban sustainability practices – combined with these valuable digital offerings, make the 2021 Greenbuild event series more global, boundaryless and inclusive than ever before.”

The September 21-23, 2021 in-person and virtual event broadens Greenbuild’s education offerings to include more sessions on high-demand topics such as carbon, financing solutions, sustainable communities, social equity, materials, health and wellness, resilience and more. This year’s event will also include three powerful virtual summits focused on some of the most critical challenges the industry faces. This year’s summits are Green Business, Global Health & Wellness and Resilience. With the multi-event, in-person and virtual format, Greenbuild customers can now participate in all three Summits as well as the main event in September.

“For the entire sustainable building industry, the Greenbuild International Conference + Expo is the apex of our year,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO at USGBC. “The fully redesigned event will be safe, sustainable and include everything our audience has come to love about Greenbuild, including inspiring and diverse world-class keynotes, accredited education and an expo floor with cutting-edge technology.”

The Greenbuild International Conference + Expo will follow Informa’s AllSecure health and safety guidelines as well as local guidelines ensuring a safe and secure in-person experience.

The new 2021 event agenda has been announced and includes:

Interactive and collaborative education sessions offered live and on-demand, curated by market leaders and satisfying continuing education (CE) credits for AIA and GBCI credential renewal

A virtual sourcing platform to provide suppliers with opportunities to generate leads, interact with buyers and share market insights before, during and after the live event

Inspirational, future-focused keynotes from high-profile voices

More peer networking and industry recognition events than ever before

“Greenbuild offers our industry the long-awaited opportunity to connect again,” said Kim Heavner, VP of Conferences and Events at USGBC. “With new, impactful networking opportunities in creative formats, radical sustainability innovation and new special events, Greenbuild will be an opportunity for our community to not just learn together, but problem solve together.”

Detailed information, including the expanded education program and ticket options, are available for review at greenbuildexpo.com.

Companies interested in in person or virtual exhibition and sponsorship opportunities should contact Jeff Stasko, Sales Director at jeffrey.stasko@informa.com or +1. 917.608.9294.

Individuals interested in receiving the latest updates as more 2021 details are announced should visit www.greenbuildexpo.com or contact the event team at info@greenbuildexpo.com .

About Greenbuild

Greenbuild International Conference and Expo is owned and operated by Informa Connect, a division of Informa, and presented by the U.S. Green Building Council. Greenbuild is the world's largest event dedicated to sustainable building and development. Each year, the conference brings together attendees and exhibitors from across the green building sector, spanning commercial and residential professionals, architects, building owners and operators, students, advocates, and educators.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools , and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Kathryn Frankson, Director of Marketing

Kathryn.frankson@informa.com