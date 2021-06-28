New Training Center near Washington, D.C.: GOLFTEC North Bethesda

Englewood, CO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NORTH BETHESDA, MD) – GOLFTEC – the world leader in golf lessons and premium club fittings – announces the opening of a state-of-the-art instruction and club fitting center in North Bethesda, Maryland at 5050-B Nicholson Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852.

The new facility is 3,900 square feet and has six teaching / practice bays along with a putting green, and is staffed by a veteran team of highly-trained and certified coaches. These individuals leverage GOLFTEC’s world-renowned teaching technology – including advanced motion measurement, video analysis and premium launch monitors – to help any student find the lesson plan best suited for their unique needs. GOLFTEC students drop an average of seven strokes from their scores.

GOLFTEC North Bethesda also features the company’s enhanced custom club fitting program. The TOUR-like fitting experience combines swing characteristics with ball flight data to help identify optimal golf equipment for each student. An array of clubhead/shaft options are available to perfectly match players of any skill level with the clubs that best meet their needs. Nearly 75% of all golfers who went through a club fitting in 2020 gained an average of 25 yards over their previous equipment.

GOLFTEC North Bethesda Regional Manager & Director of Instruction Kevin Tanner will oversee operations at the new facility. Kevin has been with GOLFTEC for over 10 years and is a PGA Master Professional. He has been awarded Golf Digest Best Teacher by State for the last four years. Tanner is able to understand the unique needs from each student and help them maximize their potential due to his extensive teaching experience.

GOLFTEC continues to establish itself as the world leader in golf improvement with more data on the golf swing than anyone else in the world, thanks to its award-winning SwingTRU Motion Study. The global GOLFTEC coaching team is comprised of experienced instructors who have graduated from GOLFTEC University – a multi-week certification program based around a curriculum of mastering advanced training of golf swing mechanics and GOLFTEC’s proprietary technology used in all Training Centers. The majority of GOLFTEC Certified Personal Coaches are PGA Professionals who have taught thousands of lessons.

To learn more about GOLFTEC, please visit www.golftec.com or call 877-446-5383.

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC’s mission has remained the same—to help people play better golf. The GOLFTEC experience is built to offer a place where golfers of all ages and ability levels can work with an expert in golf instruction to build a game improvement plan customized to their specific needs and goals. And with the aid of technology that gives our students and coaches instant and data-driven feedback, we’re helping people find their potential in ways that accelerate the improvement journey. With millions of lessons given and more than 200 locations across the world, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf instruction.

