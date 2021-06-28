AxleHire Expands Tech-Forward, Last-Mile Delivery Services into Greater Chicago Area

Emeryville, CA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emeryville, CA, June 28 – AxleHire, a logistics innovator for last-mile delivery, today announced their expansion into the Midwest market with last-mile delivery services for the greater Chicago metro area. Chicago marks AxleHire’s tenth sortation center and their first expansion since the announcement of their $20 Million Series B funding round in April. The Company will utilize its tech-forward methodologies so customers can enjoy 99% on time delivery, package tracking, and a better recipient experience.

By leveraging an asset-light transportation network and the gig economy, AxleHire can keep logistics costs low for their customers while remaining agile. Powered by proprietary technology, the Company utilizes algorithms to create denser delivery routes (more packages delivered in fewer vehicles), dynamically changing their delivery routes based on demand. AxleHire locates their sortation centers close to dense populations resulting in faster delivery times with less mileage,

“We’re looking forward to operating in the Chicago metro area, one of the most dynamic logistics markets in the country,” said AxleHire CEO Adam Bryant. “With so many Midwest retail, e-commerce, and perishable products companies in the region, we’re now in a great position to help our current customers expand and offer new companies a better overall last-mile delivery service.”

In addition to Chicago, AxleHire currently operates and has sortation centers in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, New York, Phoenix, Portland and Seattle.

About AxleHire

AxleHire combines innovative technology and superior logistics to deliver cost-effective, reliable same- and next-day delivery services to industry leaders such as HelloFresh, Deliverr, Freshly, Pet Food Express, and more. AxleHire was purpose-built to support companies whose businesses rely on trusted and consistent delivery services to get their customers what they need when they need it. AxleHire has multiple locations in cities across the U.S, enabling high-volume shippers to cater to the needs and growing expectations of their customers.

For more information about AxleHire, please visit axlehire.com.