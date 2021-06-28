NGen Supercluster Partners with Martin Family Initiative in Support of Indigenous Education and Workforce Development

English French

Partners will develop resources to support manufacturing education and entrepreneurship programs



HAMILTON, Ontario, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led not-for-profit organization leading Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, has announced a new collaboration with the Martin Family Initiative (MFI). The partnership will develop new resources and support services to complement an existing suite of Indigenous education and entrepreneurship programming administered by MFI.

NGen’s partnership with MFI is built on a shared vision for equity of opportunity for Indigenous Peoples across Canada. It leverages the scope and the reach of MFI’s Indigenous education programs, including early childhood education, literacy, entrepreneurship and mentoring, which are currently offered in 100 locations across 9 provinces and 2 territories and which have impacted over 8,000 students since 2008. NGen will work with the MFI to raise awareness about Canada’s manufacturing sector and provide guidance with respect to future career opportunities for Indigenous students.

“MFI is very proud to partner with NGen as it will create a variety of strategies for Indigenous students to learn about manufacturing and business”, Said The Right Honourable Paul Martin. “Manufacturing is a cornerstone of our modern economy. The sector relies on a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce that includes designers, researchers, programmers, engineers, technicians and tradespeople. MFI believes that this partnership provides a tremendous opportunity for Indigenous People to contribute to the Canadian economy.”

“The future of Canadian manufacturing will be built on the skills and entrepreneurial talent of today’s student generation”, said Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen. “Manufacturing offers exciting career opportunities for Indigenous youth to work with new technologies, design, develop, and make new products, and help solve many of our greatest challenges like health care, food and water security, climate change, and stewardship of our environment. NGen is thrilled to partner with the MFI to help prepare Indigenous youth for their careers of the future.”

Despite incremental progress, Indigenous People in Canada still face barriers to essential services such as education and healthcare. That is why it is critical for all Canadians to support their wellbeing and access to opportunities. Through this education partnership with MFI, NGen will have the opportunity to connect directly with Indigenous youth - one of Canada’s fastest growing population segments.

Following the launch of NGen’s Careers of the Future campaign, the Supercluster will continue to work closely with partner organizations to improve awareness and attract more young Canadians into careers in advanced manufacturing. To learn more about opportunities in advanced manufacturing or to support the initiative visit www.careersofthefuture.ca or contact careersofthefuture@ngen.ca.

About Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen)

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 3,300 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives to develop, and scale transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. NGen also works to attract young Canadians into careers in advanced manufacturing – learn more at www.careersofthefuture.ca

About the Martin Family Initiative (MFI)

The Martin Family Initiative (MFI) works together with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Nation People to support education, health, and overall well-being for children, youth, and adults. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to reach their full potential. MFI’s programs strengthen education across the spectrum of learning: support for parents and young children in their earliest years of life, literacy in First Nations elementary schools, entrepreneurship at the high school level, and mentorship for students to pursue post-secondary education. We also provide resources to support Indigenous education more broadly, including a virtual library for educators to explore learning materials and research reports.

Media Contacts

Robbie MacLeod

Director, Strategic Communications, NGen

Robbie.macleod@ngen.ca

+1-613-297-3578

Dr. Carlana Lindeman

Director of Education

Martin Family Initiative

clindeman@themfi.ca

(807) 983-2092

Lucie Santoro

Director, Administration, Communications

and Stakeholder Relations

LSantoro@TheMFI.ca