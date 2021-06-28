[INVNT GROUP] LEADERSHIP TO DELIVER IN-PERSON KEYNOTE PRESENTATION, ACCEPT TWO AWARDS AT MARSUM USA EVENT

New York, NY, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ today announces that President & CEO, Scott Cullather and COO, Kristina McCoobery, who is also CEO of the GROUP’s live brand storytelling agency, INVNT®, are physically attending and speaking at the MARsum USA 2020-21 marketing, advertising and retail summit, which is taking place between June 28 and July 1 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.



Cullather and McCoobery will be delivering a keynote presentation on the topic of The power of face-to-face: Engaging audiences amid and post pandemic from 9am – 9.30am Pacific time on July 1.

As advocates of the potency and power of real, in-person experiences, they will reflect on how their business and the experiential marketing industry evolved during the pandemic, discuss how our future is ultimately hybrid, share best practice tips for delivering experiences that engage two equally important audiences – the physical and the digital, and share blue sky thinking around the future of the marketing sector in a post-pandemic world.

The duo will also be accepting two awards on the day. Cullather has been named one of the Top 100 Leaders in Marketing & Advertising, and INVNT has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Companies in Marketing & Advertising.

Cullather said: “We’re honored to be among the industry experts invited to speak at this year’s MARsum USA summit, and to receive such prestigious recognition. We’re also incredibly excited to be attending the event in person, and praise the organizers for championing the power of live, while adhering to strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

“This is a positive sign for marketers, as it highlights that face-to-face experiences – which were on the exponential rise pre-pandemic, are not only returning, they remain an important part of the modern day marketing mix.”



McCoobery added: “INVNT’s challenger approach and talent across our nine offices in six countries is what sets us apart from our competitors, and this has especially been the case during the pandemic. To be recognized as a top 50 company in marketing and advertising is a true testament to our people and unique positioning.

“While we’ve expanded our offering in the face of the pandemic, we continue to advocate for the power of real, live experiences – likely complemented by a virtual component – and look forward to sharing our learnings and advice with MARsum’s esteemed audience, while celebrating our collective achievements following an unprecedented time for the marketing, advertising and retail industries.”

###

About [INVNT GROUP]®

[INVNT GROUP] was established in 2020 with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. Headed up by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; branded content studio and content marketing agency HEVĒ, and the global live brand storytelling agency, INVNT™. For more information about [INVNT GROUP] visit: www.invntgroup.com/

About INVNT®

Founded in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT uses the craft of live brand storytelling to create and produce live experiences that excite and unite physical and virtual audiences, globally. The company's ‘challenge everything’ positioning statement helps clients including General Motors, SAP, Merck, PepsiCo, Microsoft and Samsung share their stories with every audience that matters. Part of [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, INVNT's offices are strategically located in New York – where its INVNT Higher Ed division is also based – London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm, Singapore and Dubai. For more information visit www.invnt.com