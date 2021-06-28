Biometrics in Government Market Size to Reach USD 16,252.2 Million by 2025 with Registering 17.09% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Biometrics in Government Market information by Type, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027”, was valued at USD 5,460.1 Million in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 16,252.2 Million by 2025 growing at a compound annual growth rate of 17.09%.

Market Scope:

Biometrics is required by government officials to register citizens by their unique print. They are stored in a central database and used to link to various accounts such as bank accounts, pension accounts, and healthcare insurance. They have been made mandatory by various nations for identifying citizens and ensuring their authenticity in domestic and international settings.

The global biometrics in government market is expected to expand owing to various governments adopting various types of biometric systems for protecting their citizens. Linkage of social security cards and unique identification cards for recognizing citizens and prevent threats externally can drive the market demand. The tabling of bills of nationalized citizen registry globally can invoke the demand for biometrics for protecting citizens and providing them with convenience and social security.

Dominant Key Players on Biometrics in Government market covered are:

IDEMIA

Gemalto NV

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd

NEC Corporation

HID Global Corporation

Jenetric GmbH

Aware Inc

id3 Technologies

Innovatrics

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8035

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

The market is expected to thrive over the forecast period owing to measures taken by government agencies for safeguarding citizens and rise of terrorist attacks. Rollout of policies for electronic visas and national identification cards for stemming the flow of border trespassers can drive the market demand. Moreover, the use of biometrics for solving cold cases and verifying background checks can provide a boost to the market. Law enforcement agencies are developing a database of latent and existing prints for recognizing convicted individuals and lower crime rates in countries. Government agencies can collect fingerprints and irises at airports for cross-checking against criminal databases and immigration records. National defense departments are also accumulating such records for verifying identities.

But concerns for data privacy and security can hamper market growth. However, government hiring of cybersecurity experts and collaborations with private companies for fortifying defenses of online repositories can change consumer sentiment.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (195 Pages) on Biometrics in Government Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biometrics-government-market-8035

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Based on type, the market has been classified as face recognition, fingerprint identification, DNA analysis, iris recognition, and voice recognition. The fingerprint identification system is expected to dominate the global biometrics in government market owing to its use in closing cold case files. It also finds use in financial transactions as payment merchants aim to decrease the number of fraud and theft. In 2018, Mastercard introduced biometric cards that stores fingerprints of the user for authentication purposes. It can gain further adoption as cashless economies and digital technology becomes commercial. On the other hand, face recognition can gain precedence in the coming years as it finds application at airports and border checkpoints. Government agencies such as the United States Special Operation Command (SOCOM) are planning to use facial recognition technology in portable and handheld forms. The segment is deemed to reach a valuation of USD 7.7 billion by the end of the forecast period.

By application, the market is segmented into healthcare and welfare, public safety, latent fingerprint matching, voter registration, border control, national id, and e-visas. The healthcare and welfare is bound to be the biggest revenue generator for governments as the COVID-19 virus affects citizens globally. SuperCom is an Israeli company that has collaborated with the local government for tracking and monitoring the quarantine process of patients entering the country’s borders. It is used to curb the spread of the virus and ensure cases remain at an all-time low. On the other hand, the national id segment is likely to take off owing to rising immigration numbers and need for preventive measures for stopping criminals from entering borders. The use of multi-modal biometric authentication for enhancing security as well as identifying faces with ease can drive the segment growth.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8035

Regional Segmentation:

The biometrics in government market covers regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America accounted for the largest market value in 2018. It can register 17.3% CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the use of biometric data by the Department of Homeland Security in the U.S. for screening travelers and immigrants. Collaborations with airlines for verifying information on visas for ensuring trade and legal travel can bode well for the market. In addition, the use of biometric screening machines at airports for reducing boarding times and preventing terrorism can augment the market’s growth in the region.

Europe is expected to be highly lucrative for the global biometrics in government market as various nations in the European Union ponder on the use of biometrics and its implementation for authenticating the identification of individuals. Early adoption of facial, iris, and fingerprint technologies by governments can assist governments in lowering crime rates.

Industry Trends

Multimodal biometric authentication is likely to increase in the coming years owing to rise of digital identification, penetration of smart devices, and the internet. Modern smartphones can log into the government identified network for logging into work and conducting other duties. The need to curb threats in crowded places can lead to identification of infamous persons in crowded places. Governments can use surveillance cameras to match images to a central database. Cloud based biometric solutions possess the capacity of handling sheer numbers of faces, identification numbers, and other vital information of citizens. Low capital investments in hardware, infrastructure, and applications can spur the trend among various developed and developing nations.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8035

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Biometrics in Government Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the market as lockdowns have shut down manufacturing units in the consumer electronics sector. In addition, government-imposed lockdowns have led to a decline in registrations for government mandated programs for citizen identification. The fears of the virus have led to suspension of use of fingerprint biometric systems in government agencies. However, facial recognition can experience an uptick owing to rise of virtual meetings and increasing use of collaboration software for ensuring cooperation and productivity.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter