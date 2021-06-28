Capital Bank Sponsors Cancer Support Community’s Inaugural Community Gives Day

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC), the world’s largest provider of cancer support with a network that operates at 175 locations in the United States and abroad, is pleased to announce Capital Bank as a national level sponsor for its first-ever Community Gives Day.

On June 28, CSC’s global network, patient advocates, corporate supporters, elected leaders, members of the entertainment industry, and other sectors will unite to collectively support cancer patients. The June 28 date also coincides with the birthday of “Saturday Night Live” star Gilda Radner, whose cancer experience inspired the creation of Gilda’s Club, which merged with The Wellness Community to form the Cancer Support Community in 2009.

“Through their sponsorship, Capital Bank will assist us in having a positive and concrete impact on the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones,” said CSC President Elizabeth Franklin. “As the demand for our services continues to rise, we remain increasingly grateful for our supporters for demonstrating that community is stronger than cancer.”

CSC’s inaugural Community Gives Day comes as the demand for the organization’s free professionally-led services—including emotional assistance, nutrition and healthy lifestyle guidance, education, navigation, digital resources, and more—is at an all-time high.

Capital Bank is a Maryland-based commercial bank that services businesses and consumers in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over two decades of experience, Capital Bank remains one of the area’s trusted financial institutions. Capital Bank’s generous sponsorship will allow CSC to continue to provide top-quality resources and services at no cost to those impacted by this devastating disease.

About the Cancer Support Community

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda’s Club affiliates, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization includes an international network of Affiliates that offer the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. For more information, please call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355, or visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org. So that no one faces cancer alone®